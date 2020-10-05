Markley, van Camp and Robbins | October 5, 2020
M&R did not take an extended weekend, unlike VC. President Trump spent the weekend at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, and even treated supporters to an impromptu parade of appreciation. Naturally, the media was horrified, and some accused the President of killing people. Jake Tapper offers his “well-wishes”, but could not pass up the finger-wag. Trump is hoping to be released on Monday, but Kayleigh McEnany is the latest on the Trump team to test positive for COVID-19. Ohio State University had issued a “public safety notice” warning students of a “hate crime,” only to find out it cannot be considered a hate crime, because the victims are white. Liberal professors proudly display new lows among “intellectuals”, and the migrant caravan you didn’t hear about, apparently has dwindled.