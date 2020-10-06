Markley, van Camp and Robbins | October 6, 2020
The Boys are taking President Trump’s advice, and not letting the coronavirus dominate their lives. Chris Cuomo goes full roid rage on Trump, and Joe Biden reacts to the President’s recovery. A reporter yelled at Trump, asking if he thinks he might be a super spreader, but Alex Berensen thinks Trump said the best thing as a leader. Biden says psychiatrists should go out on 911 calls, and Jennifer Rubin’s brain finally implodes from Stage Four TDS. Trump walking out of the hospital makes him a dictator, according to a CNN reporter. The mayor of Portland says residents should get used to tent cities, and Governor Cuomo threatens bars and synagogues, while subways are packed. Plus, your musical taste depends on your parents’ height.