Markley, van Camp and Robbins | October 7, 2020
MVC&R reflect on the extraordinary life of rock-n-roll pioneer, Eddie Van Halen, who passed away Tuesday after a long battle with throat cancer. Looking forward to the Vice Presidential debate, Vice President Pence agrees to a plexiglass barrier, to separate the candidates. A former CIA chief denies he was part of a “coup,” while Nancy Pelosi claims President Trump’s drugs are affecting his judgement. A high school newspaper busts the superintendent, for sending his kid to private school, after the district went all-online. A former Katie Hill staffer says she’s an abuser, not a hero. A library employee steals $1.3 million worth of toner, and Netflix has been indicted in Texas over “Cuties.”