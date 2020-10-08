Markley, van Camp and Robbins | October 8, 2020
The Boys are giving their thoughts on the Vice Presidential debate. The media is working overtime trying to convince themselves that Kamala Harris won, and Vice President Pence is accused of “mansplaining.” Harris says President Trump is packing the Supreme Court, because there are no black people nominated. New York City is cracking down on violent protests, as long as the protesters are Jewish. Patrick Mahomes regrets hugging Stephon Gilmore, who just tested positive for COVID-19. Children will not be sitting on Santa’s lap this year, and there is a shortage of Mason jars, due to the coronavirus. A new study finds people do not dismiss ambitious women, and Don Lemon demonstrates his hypocrisy through mansplaining.