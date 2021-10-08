      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | October 8, 2021

Chris Glasgow
Oct 8, 2021 @ 2:15pm
The Boys are just in awe after another horrible jobs report, but you shouldn’t worry since people are getting fired because of vaccine mandates. Former President Trump points out that people wanted the vaccine when he was President, and Woody Harrelson punched a guy at the Watergate Hotel. The Arlington high school shooter is out of jail, and the idiot mayor of New York City is caught in idiocy, again. Elon Musk says Tesla is moving their headquarters from California to Texas, and a Virginia democrat yelled at a black lady over critical race theory. Adele was “hurt” by the comments about her 100lb weight loss, but she thinks women might leave their relationships after hearing her new music. The correction from The New York Times demonstrates why we can’t trust the media, and an Afghanistan mosque explosion killed and wounded scores of worshipers. Ryan Fujitani talks about the latest James Bond flick, and songs are on the brain for the Friday Five — Best Song Songs.

Popular Posts
Does having Dog the Bounty Hunter involved in Brian Laundrie search help?
Operation Washout: 66 San Antonio gang members, violent fugitives arrested
CDC Turns A Blind Eye To COVID Natural Immunity
San Antonio man sentenced for abusing special needs children, producing child porn
Texas National Guard, State Troopers deployed to border to assist with immigrant crisis
Connect With Us Listen To Us On