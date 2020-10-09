Markley, van Camp and Robbins | October 9, 2020
MVC&R are not blaming President Trump for the Governor Whitmer kidnapping plot, but she certainly is, despite the facts pointing to the contrary. Joe Biden continues to dodge the SCOTUS packing question, saying we’ll know his opinion after the election. CNN spends time analyzing Trump’s coughing, and a Portland mayoral candidate brings up tampons, when asked if she supports ANTIFA. According to the Washington Post, the police defunding movement is backfiring in cities across the country. Trump again condemns white supremacists, and asks, “Why can’t Joe condemn ANTIFA?” Another Wisconsin suburb is hit with rioting, because a black police officer was returning fire. This week’s Friday Five honors the life of Eddie Van Halen — Best Van Halen Songs.