Markley, van Camp and Robbins | September 10, 2020
The Boys are not panicking, but Bob Woodward believes the Trump campaign now is. President Trump explains that he simply was trying to prevent a panic, and Dr. Anthony Fauci rejects the “COVID cover-up” narrative. After calls and demands to defund police, Portland increases police spending by 200%. A Gallup poll says the sports industry took a hit among Republicans and Independents, while according to a CNBC poll, most voters think Trump and Biden are not mentally fit to be President. A CNN anchor helped coach Michael Cohen, in preparation for his interview on CNN. Joe Biden says he’s going to bring back manufacturing jobs, which would be great, since President Trump is already doing that. Joe Biden claims six thousand military members died from COVID, and the NFL is back.