Markley, van Camp and Robbins | September 11, 2020
Nineteen years later, Jamie and Scott reflect on 9/11, and recall where they were, and what they were doing. The tragic events that day revived the American Spirit, but we may never be able to get to that point, again. At least, it will be well after we’re long gone. With firefighters on the mind, Nancy Pelosi speaks about the fires in California, then blames them on climate change. The NFL kicked off on Thursday night, with teams and players demonstrating, and Cris Collinsworth goes for Best Actor. Speaking of actors, Jake Tapper is actually acting like a journalist, and taking Joe Biden to task. Ryan Fujitani from Rotten Tomatoes checks in, and The Friday Five — Stand Songs Edition.