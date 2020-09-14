Markley, van Camp and Robbins | September 14, 2020
The Boys were kept busy with all that happened over the weekend. In Portland, a man is arrested after admitting to arson, using a molotov cocktail. While, in Los Angeles, protesters block the entrance of an emergency room, and call for more cops to die. Looting and violent riots broke out in Pennsylvania, after a minority man was shot by police, after he charged at them with a knife. Colin Kaepernick calls the NFL’s social justice messaging, “Propaganda,” yet Candace Owens tells Lebron James, “If you’re suffering through racism, please give me some of that.” Chris Wallace embarrasses Joe Biden on his failed response to the virus, and students can’t answer basic questions about 9/11. Thick, juicy thighs are linked to lower blood pressure. Speaking of thick, Nancy Pelosi calls the historic peace agreement a, “Trump distraction.”