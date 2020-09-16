Markley, van Camp and Robbins | September 16, 2020
The Boys are capable of recognizing the significance of the Middle East peace deal, which was orchestrated by President Trump’s administration. CNN wants you to focus on who was, and who wasn’t, wearing a mask. President Trump is asked about racial inequality during a town hall, and according to Vox, Beethoven is racist. The Big Ten conference has reversed course, and they will be playing football after all. President Trump points out what would happen without police, while cops walk away from a violent sex criminal, because they wanted to avoid a physical confrontation. After moving towards the defunding of their police department, the Minneapolis City Council panics over surge in violence. A Catholic priest compares Black Lives Matter, and ANTIFA to al-Qaeda, and the church apologizes.