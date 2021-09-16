Weather Alert
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | September 16, 2021
Chris Glasgow
Sep 16, 2021 @ 2:20pm
The Boys are glad to report all is good in Camp Van Camp. President Joe Biden has full confidence in General Mark Milley, yet JenPsaki completely lies while she is not answering questions. President Biden totally blanked on the Prime Minister of Australia’s name, and introduced him as, “That fellow Down Under.” Nicki Minaj took to Instagram on Wednesday to address the outrage over her opinion, and Trinidad and Tobago authorities felt the need to investigate her claims. The Border crisis is slamming Del Rio with thousands waiting to get in, but don’t ask the White House about vaccinating illegal immigrants. The Durham Report will call for an indictment of Michael Sussman, a lawyer with ties to the Democratic National Committee. Tucker Carlson spoke with Rose McGowan, and discussed how the Democratic Party protected Jeff Epstein. The disappearance of Gabby Petito is in the news more, but her boyfriend is not cooperating with authorities, and has been named a person of interest. Schools districts across the country are struggling to fill most positions, and Jordan Peterson talks about the drastic increase in a college education.
