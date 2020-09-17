Markley, van Camp and Robbins | September 17, 2020
MVC&R are not playing in the U.S. Open, but perhaps President Trump should. Joe Biden has trouble making fun of Trump talking about masks, and people disliking the masks, because he’s Joe Biden, and he’s attempting to speak. Insurance claims due to rioting could hit two billion dollars, while Black Lives Matter is linked to 90% of the riots in the country. Attorney General Barr tells prosecutors to go after rioters, “To the max.” In 2016 John Kerry proclaimed there would be no peace agreement without the Palestinians, yet, here we are. In addition, not one question on the peace deal for the White House Press Secretary. According to Vice News, Spotify employees want Joe Rogan canceled, and Buzzfeed’s revelation of actual consequences for firebombing a cop car. The mayor of Seattle may face charges because of CHAZ, and Ted Wheeler is on his third campaign manager in only nine months.