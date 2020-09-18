Markley, van Camp and Robbins | September 18, 2020
The Boys are always happy to celebrate Friday! Joe Biden talks about black guys doing cocaine, and says no one would have died, if President Trump would have done his job. He also claims he was calling for a mask mandate back in March, and refuses to call China an opponent. The mayor of Seattle claims that the CHAZ murders had nothing to do with the protests. An undercover journalist is suing Planned Parenthood for over $75K for defamation, and the FBI Director confirms, ANTIFA is a real thing. A major university’s attempts at wokeness results in a Department of Education investigation. Ryan Fujitani talks the latest in movies, and then there’s The Friday Five — Woman Songs Edition.