Weather Alert
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | September 2, 2021
Chris Glasgow
Sep 2, 2021 @ 2:33pm
MVC&R are well aware that the situation in Afghanistan is complex, but thankfully Ned Price is around to confirm as much. The media completely freaked out over the Texas abortion law, which took effect at the beginning of September. Stella Parton seems to think American women have it worse than Afghan women, and Don Lemon isn’t convinced that the stranded Americans in Afghanistan were actually left behind. The California teacher who bragged about removing the American flag has also been removed, and the State Department is telling Afghans to not move to California. “Mission Impossible” and other movies have been pushed back due to COVID, and a woman blasts a California school board demanding the removal of leftist teachers.
Popular Posts
Texas Army veteran denied ICU bed due to COVID crisis dies of treatable illness
Train blasts through truck carrying wind turbine propeller through Luling
Permitless carry among 7 new Texas gun laws that start Sept. 1
Man critically injured when truck veers off Loop 1604, launches and lands on Bulverde Road
Gulf Coast residents warned to prepare for a Category 3 hurricane
Recent Posts
Song: “TALIBAN TRIO SINGS THANKS FOR THE WEAPONRY”
46 mins ago
DPS Trooper enforcement heightened over Labor Day weekend
56 mins ago
Could We Forget How to Memorize?
57 mins ago
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On