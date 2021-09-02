      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | September 2, 2021

Chris Glasgow
Sep 2, 2021 @ 2:33pm
MVC&R are well aware that the situation in Afghanistan is complex, but thankfully Ned Price is around to confirm as much. The media completely freaked out over the Texas abortion law, which took effect at the beginning of September. Stella Parton seems to think American women have it worse than Afghan women, and Don Lemon isn’t convinced that the stranded Americans in Afghanistan were actually left behind. The California teacher who bragged about removing the American flag has also been removed, and the State Department is telling Afghans to not move to California. “Mission Impossible” and other movies have been pushed back due to COVID, and a woman blasts a California school board demanding the removal of leftist teachers.

Popular Posts
Texas Army veteran denied ICU bed due to COVID crisis dies of treatable illness
Train blasts through truck carrying wind turbine propeller through Luling
Permitless carry among 7 new Texas gun laws that start Sept. 1
Man critically injured when truck veers off Loop 1604, launches and lands on Bulverde Road
Gulf Coast residents warned to prepare for a Category 3 hurricane
Connect With Us Listen To Us On