Markley, van Camp and Robbins | September 20, 2021

Chris Glasgow
Sep 20, 2021 @ 2:17pm
The Boys didn’t take out an Afghan family with a drone strike, but the Biden administration did, and the Pentagon admitted it on Friday. The border crisis worsened with the influx of Haitians crossing over, but Border Czar Vice President Kamala Harris was flipping a coin at a college football game. Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas offers a poor explanation for the border situation, yet Jim Acosta asked about Afghan refugees, and the contrary treatment. The remains of Gabby Petito were recovered in Wyoming, and the search for Brian Laundrie continues, as the authorities search his parents’ home. President Joe Biden was out riding his bicycle over the weekend, but Chuck Todd of all people has some advice for President Biden. Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s book is full of controversial accusations, but Bill Barr may have actually told former President Trump what they are alleging. San Francisco has a mask mandate that doesn’t apply to Mayor London Breed, because she was able to witness the reunion of Tony! Toni! Toné!

