Markley, van Camp and Robbins | September 21, 2021
Chris Glasgow
Sep 21, 2021 @ 2:20pm
M&R are fully aware of the crisis at the border, but Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas insists the border is closed. The secretary talks about the administration’s intolerance for the weaponizing of horses and whipping immigrants, promising a swift investigation into the horrific images of Border Patrol agents doing their jobs. Massive protests broke out in Melbourne, Australia against the vaccine mandates and lockdowns. The honeymoon seems to be over between the media and the Biden administration, with Chuck Todd questioning the President, and Stephanie Ruhle criticizing Vice President Kamala Harris. A Texas mom was not happy with the local school board, and she boisterously blasted the inappropriately sexual curriculum. Representative Ilhan Omar was not happy with what she saw with the Border Patrol dealing with illegal migrants, and insists the actions of the agents were due to systemic racism. The director of the NIH has some thoughts on the FDA expanding COVID vaccine boosters, while actively ignoring the natural immunity data coming from research out of Israel. Project Veritas is out with a new video documenting a nurse’s experience with the vaccines, and capturing the opinions of federal medical employees.
Biden Wants To Give The IRS The Power To Spy On Your Bank Accounts
Thousands of immigrants wait for processing under International Bridge in Del Rio
FAA places two week restriction on drone flights over Del Rio bridge
Trey's Take on the hot stories
Cowboys without 4 starters in week 2 match up
Train strikes truck on San Antonio’s northeast side
4 hours ago
Mexico buses, flies Haitians from remote area on US border
5 hours ago
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
5 hours ago
