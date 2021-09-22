      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | September 22, 2021

Chris Glasgow
Sep 22, 2021 @ 2:19pm
The Boys have never believed the hyperbole, but maybe we are actually losing our country. Military members are facing vaccine mandates, and may face a dishonorable discharge for disobeying. Senator Ron Johnson was asking what would be simple questions for any Secretary of Homeland Security, but genius Alejandro Mayorkas can’t answer how many migrants have been dispersed into the country. Portland city officials had a lot of criticism for Texas due to their anti-abortion law, but they were rather quick to walk back their comments. The Taliban is feeling left out after not being invited to the UN General Assembly, despite the fact that there is no definitive leader of Afghanistan. Bill Gates was squirming during his interview with PBS when asked about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, and cited his death as the reason for not addressing the issue. Dr. Anthony Fauci has destroyed his own credibility with his persistent lies, and he is way off when it comes to the statistics on influenza deaths among children. Tucker Carlson absolutely annihilated Chris Cuomo, as well as Don Lemon, and he makes you question the quality of education coming out of Yale University.

Popular Posts
Biden Wants To Give The IRS The Power To Spy On Your Bank Accounts
FAA places two week restriction on drone flights over Del Rio bridge
Thousands of immigrants wait for processing under International Bridge in Del Rio
Cowboys without 4 starters in week 2 match up
SWAT teams raid two illegal gambling operations in San Antonio
Connect With Us Listen To Us On