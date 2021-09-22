Weather Alert
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | September 22, 2021
Chris Glasgow
Sep 22, 2021 @ 2:19pm
The Boys have never believed the hyperbole, but maybe we are actually losing our country. Military members are facing vaccine mandates, and may face a dishonorable discharge for disobeying. Senator Ron Johnson was asking what would be simple questions for any Secretary of Homeland Security, but genius Alejandro Mayorkas can’t answer how many migrants have been dispersed into the country. Portland city officials had a lot of criticism for Texas due to their anti-abortion law, but they were rather quick to walk back their comments. The Taliban is feeling left out after not being invited to the UN General Assembly, despite the fact that there is no definitive leader of Afghanistan. Bill Gates was squirming during his interview with PBS when asked about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, and cited his death as the reason for not addressing the issue. Dr. Anthony Fauci has destroyed his own credibility with his persistent lies, and he is way off when it comes to the statistics on influenza deaths among children. Tucker Carlson absolutely annihilated Chris Cuomo, as well as Don Lemon, and he makes you question the quality of education coming out of Yale University.
Popular Posts
Biden Wants To Give The IRS The Power To Spy On Your Bank Accounts
FAA places two week restriction on drone flights over Del Rio bridge
Thousands of immigrants wait for processing under International Bridge in Del Rio
Cowboys without 4 starters in week 2 match up
SWAT teams raid two illegal gambling operations in San Antonio
Recent Posts
Maybe Nothing is What It Seems in Del Rio
2 hours ago
San Antonio nurse jailed for reportedly exposed himself to patient
3 hours ago
Texas capital murder conviction overturned for improper legal work
3 hours ago
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On