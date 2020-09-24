Markley, van Camp and Robbins | September 24, 2020
The Boys did not protest and riot last night, but peaceful types did in Louisville, Kentucky. A grand jury did not bring murder charges against three police officers, and a former NAACP Louisville president says the officers acted within the law. Makes no difference to MSNBC’s Joy Reid, who called it, “A black lives don’t matter ruling.” LeBron James responds to the grand jury’s decision, and still has ‘zero comment’ for the Los Angeles Sheriff. CNN claims that calling out rioters is politically charged, and President Trump doesn’t commit to a peaceful transfer of power. The World Health Organization is calling for countries to act against misinformation during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the McDonald’s all-day breakfast may be gone for good.