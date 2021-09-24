      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | September 24, 2021

Chris Glasgow
Sep 24, 2021 @ 2:12pm
The Boys are well aware the horse-riding Border Patrol agents were not whipping migrants, but President Joe Biden promised they will be punished. A democrat judge from Texas goes off on President Biden over his border debacle, while Al Sharpton is heckled as he decries the”weaponization of horses.” CNN’s Chris Cuomo has been accused of sexual harassment by a former ABC boss, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis works on getting COVID treatments after the President cut him off. President Biden is tired of trillionaires not paying taxes, and he is drastically losing support according to a new Pew poll. A man is attacked and accused of being “white” in a “multicultural space,” and Billie Eilish lost 100K followers after she showed her boobs. Restaurant drive-thrus are slower and less accurate than they used to be, but Ryan Fujitani returns with the latest news in cinema. Sending a message to those that want to immigrate to this country illegally, with The Friday Five — Best Out Songs.

