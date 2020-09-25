Markley, van Camp and Robbins | September 25, 2020
MVC&R are glad the weekend is here, because they need a break from the insanity. Peaceful protesters peacefully threaten a church which had offered sanctuary, and a AP-NORC poll shows support for racial injustice protests is on the decline. Protesters believe they should be setting fires, and throwing things at the police. Charles Barkley thinks the police defunding talk is ridiculous, while students are upset that an off-campus ‘Back the Blue’ rally was not canceled. The horse abused by the Census Cowboy may not survive, and The Doobie Brothers sent a hilarious cease and desist order to Bill Murray. A former Mueller team member admits the investigation was about getting Trump, and FBI members were nervous about personal liability during the Russia Investigation. Rotten Tomatoes’ Ryan Fujitani has his weekly check in, and The Friday Five — Fall Songs Edition.