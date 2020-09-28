Markley, van Camp and Robbins | September 28, 2020
The Boys are losing their collective minds over the report from The New York Times regarding President Trump’s taxes. Not really. That does seem to be the response from the mainstream media. Joe Biden talks about what it was like standing next to Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s casket, while Amy Coney Barrett disproves all the left’s lies about women. Project Veritas uncovers a massive ballot-harvesting election fraud in Minneapolis, which happens to be tied to Ilhan Omar. Trump challenges Biden to take a drug test before the debate, and the Biden campaign responds saying, “The president thinks his best case is made in urine.” Over the weekend in Chicago, a 5 year old girl was stabbed to death, and Jacob Blake was in the process of kidnapping a child, when he was shot by police. Someone tried to steal Joe Montana’s grandchild from his house, while he was home.