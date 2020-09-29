Markley, van Camp and Robbins | September 29, 2020
MVC&R are getting their shot glasses, and preparing the drinking games. The first debate between President Trump and Joe Biden has arrived, and most of the questions are concerning Biden. Kentucky’s Attorney General is set to make the grand jury information public, while Minneapolis police are “looking into” explosive “voter fraud” allegations, following Project Veritas video. Chuck Schumer says Amy Coney Barrett is against America, and Kamala Harris commits another rap faux pas. Voters in New York City are receiving misprinted ballots, and The Associated Press is shocked to discover Catholics believe in church doctrine. Most Americans will wait for their doctor’s approval before taking a COVID vaccine, and a kindergarten teacher loses his job because of his blackened eyes.