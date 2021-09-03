Weather Alert
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | September 3, 2021
Chris Glasgow
Sep 3, 2021 @ 2:11pm
The Boys are looking forward to the three day weekend, so much that Jamie decided to make it four. Van Camp and Robbins have the answers to questions about abortion, and Jen Psaki snaps at a reporter who dared to ask about abortion. President Joe Biden insists the plan is working, and he lied about visiting a synagogue after a shooting. The President has expressed an interest in protecting the border, however, the border he wants to protect is not ours. The President also lied about the newly-released jobs report, which shows job creation falling far short of expectations. Dr. Anthony Fauci says it may take three shots to be fully vaccinated, and Joe Manchin does not seem to agree with Bernie Sanders. A woman in New Orleans inquired as to the whereabouts of President Biden, and a list of the things we’re sick of hearing on Zoom calls. Ryan Fujitani talks about Marvel’s new release, and closing out Summer with the Friday Five — Best Summer Songs.
