Markley, van Camp and Robbins | September 30, 2020
The Boys give their thoughts on the Presidential Debate between President Trump and Joe Biden, with insult highlights. The media is calling the debate the “worst ever”, while the Frank Luntz focus group blasts Trump. Biden does not support the Green New Deal, but says it will pay for itself. Biden claims ANTIFA is an idea, and says that he is the Democratic Party. When Biden was talking about his son Beau, Trump brought up Hunter. A hundred thousand ballots in New York were screwed up, and an Ohio State professor apologizes for saying America needs football, because it’s racist.