Markley, van Camp and Robbins | September 30, 2021

Chris Glasgow
Sep 30, 2021 @ 2:16pm
The Boys have not been moving the goalposts, but Dr. Anthony Fauci is doing it again, after he reveals what is required for a “complete” vaccine regimen. General Frank McKenzie’s testimony completely nails President Biden for the Afghanistan debacle, and Britney Spears’ reign of terror has begun. Speaker Nancy Pelosi resurrects the Russian conspiracy theory over debt limit talks, and a former Disney Princess talks about dads creeping on her. No one outside of China will be allowed at the Olympics next year, and the price of bacon is the highest it’s been in 40 years. Arby’s is selling sweatpants and hoodies that smell like smoked meat, and the top things that would make you want to change hotels immediately. A border agent’s wife blasted President Biden’s plan to fire unvaccinated officers, considering the Border Patrol is already critically understaffed.

