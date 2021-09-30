Weather Alert
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | September 30, 2021
Chris Glasgow
Sep 30, 2021 @ 2:16pm
The Boys have not been moving the goalposts, but Dr. Anthony Fauci is doing it again, after he reveals what is required for a “complete” vaccine regimen. General Frank McKenzie’s testimony completely nails President Biden for the Afghanistan debacle, and Britney Spears’ reign of terror has begun. Speaker Nancy Pelosi resurrects the Russian conspiracy theory over debt limit talks, and a former Disney Princess talks about dads creeping on her. No one outside of China will be allowed at the Olympics next year, and the price of bacon is the highest it’s been in 40 years. Arby’s is selling sweatpants and hoodies that smell like smoked meat, and the top things that would make you want to change hotels immediately. A border agent’s wife blasted President Biden’s plan to fire unvaccinated officers, considering the Border Patrol is already critically understaffed.
Popular Posts
Woman tosses two small children into Louisiana lake from highway bridge, killing one
Joe Biden Doesn’t Just Forget His Speeches, He Forgets To Pay His Fair Share Of Taxes
Whataburger adds 4 limited time items to its menu
WATCH: Massive fireball traveling 32,000 mph caught on video
Man stabs coworker at San Antonio business
Recent Posts
SAPD saw a 15% reduction in violent or property crime reports in 2020
4 hours ago
A Marine Arrested For Daring To Criticize The Failures Of Joe Biden
5 hours ago
Loop 1604 from FM 78 to I-10 E expansion proposed this week
6 hours ago
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On