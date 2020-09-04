Markley, van Camp and Robbins | September 4, 2020

MVC&R are not producers of fake news, but they sure have plenty to talk about these days. Anonymous sources say President Trump had insulted service members, according to a story from The Atlantic. A man admits in an interview to killing a Trump supporter, and is then killed by the feds, while they attempted to apprehend him. A professor is punished for using a Chinese word that sounds like a slur, and José Altuve hurts himself sliding crotch-first into third base. You can hire this guy to crash funerals, and Ken Jennings joins Jeopardy as a consulting producer. Bob Woodson calls BS on a New York Times project, and a Jewish lawmaker is out of his mind. Ryan Fujitani checks in to talk about “Tenet”, and The Friday Five — Move Songs Edition.