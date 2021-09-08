      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | September 8, 2021

Chris Glasgow
Sep 8, 2021 @ 2:30pm
The Boys are not stopping evacuation flights from leaving Afghanistan, but President Joe Biden is doing just that. The President thinks it would be a good idea to “build buildings that don’t get damaged,” The NFL is back, and a record number of us intend to bet this season, while college football contributes to a montage of freaking out. The State Department is concerned that the Taliban is not being inclusive enough, and the Biden administration really didn’t see this situation coming. President Biden shouted at a child, and vaccine skeptics are cheering Joe Rogan’s COVID recovery. Megyn Kelly removes her son from school, because they encouraging boys to question their own genders. Losers are mad that the unemployment insurance expansion has ended, and Monica Lewinsky wants Bill Clinton to want to apologize.

