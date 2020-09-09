Markley, van Camp and Robbins | September 9, 2020
MVC&R were not in North Carolina yesterday, but President Trump was. Trump was also nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, and he warns if Joe Biden is elected, then the anarchists win. One coronavirus vaccine trial is put on hold, while only 1 out of 2,641 NFL players tested positive for COVID-19. The police in Portland are asking protesters to refrain from lighting fires, and Rosanna Arquette responds to Megyn Kelly. A liberal neighborhood in NYC forces the city to kick the homeless out, yet the boys discuss their own COVID-19 home improvement projects. CBS News says the vaccine has become political because of Trump, yet a CNN boss gave Trump debate advice, for a CNN debate.