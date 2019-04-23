Mars lander picks up what’s likely 1st detected marsquake
By Associated Press
|
Apr 23, 2019 @ 4:19 PM
MARS - JANUARY 6: In this handout released by NASA, a portion of the first color image of Mars that was taken by the panoramic camera on the Mars Exploration Rover Spirit is seen January 6, 2003. The rover landed on Mars January 3 and sent it's first high resolution color image January 6. (Photo by NASA/Jet Propulsion Laboratory/ Cornell University via Getty Images)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s InSight lander has picked up a gentle rumble at Mars, believed to be the first marsquake ever detected.

InSight’s quake monitor recorded and measured the faint signal April 6, and scientists announced the finding Tuesday.

While the rumble sounds like soft wind, scientists believe it came from within the red planet. The French scientist in charge of the experiment, Philippe Lognonne, says it’s exciting to finally have proof that Mars is still seismically active. Mars is not nearly as geologically active as Earth and, like our moon, lacks tectonic plates.

Scientists are still analyzing the data, as well as three other even fainter seismic signals detected.

The French seismometer was placed on the Martian surface in December, a few weeks after the spacecraft landed.

And now for the weather on Mars, courtesy of new NASA lander

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Scientists reveal first image ever made of a black hole Man awarded $80M in lawsuit claiming Roundup causes cancer Networking and dating app Bumble wants men to stop sending unwanted nude pics to women Scientists to deploy drones in thunderstorm study Big U-turn: Key melting Greenland glacier is growing again The way you speak now was shaped by what your ancestors ate
Comments