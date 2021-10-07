      Weather Alert

Marvel Studios conjuring up ‘WandaVision’ spin-off for Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha

ABC News
Oct 7, 2021 @ 1:19pm
Marvel Studios

It’s looking like it truly was Agatha all along…

While Marvel Studios is remaining characteristically mum, Deadline is reporting the studio is brewing up a spin-off series for Disney+ centering on WandaVision Emmy nominee Kathryn Hahn‘s Agatha Harkness.

Hahn played a double role in the acclaimed original series: a trope “nosy neighbor” character called Agnes who was actually pulling the spooky strings behind the scenes as Agatha, who is revealed to be a powerful witch.

While she was bested by Elizabeth Olsen‘s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in the series, the pages of Marvel Comics portrayed much more of Agatha’s history since her debut in Fantastic Four #94 in 1970.

Agatha Harkness is an incredibly powerful character, whose comics history spans from ancient times through Salem witch hysteria  — the latter seen in the series — and even to the sorceress’ time as a government asset in World War II.

The character is also expected to jump to the big screen, and, while it’s not certain, it’s easy to see Hahn popping up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, given that Scarlet Witch will appear in that 2022 film.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

