Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Jurnee Smollett-Bell join Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn in ‘Birds of Prey’
By ABC News
|
Sep 27, 2018 @ 5:00 AM

Warner Bros. (LOS ANGELES) — Fargo‘s Mary Elizabeth Winstead and True Blood and Underground actress Jurnee Smollett-Bell have been added to the cast of the Harley Quinn stand-alone film, Birds of Prey, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Winstead will play longtime Batman character Huntress, while Smollett-Bell will play Black Canary, an expert fighter known for her “canary cry.” Margot Robbie reprises her Harley Quinn role from 2016’s Suicide Squad

Birds of Prey, which is based on the comic series of the same name that centered on the bad girls of the Batman universe, is slated for a 2020 release. Cathy Yan, the second female to direct a DC Comics-based movie for Warner Bros., is calling the shots.

