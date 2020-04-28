Mask-bearing Buda bandit steals packages from porch
Photo: Hays County Sheriff's Office/Facebook
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — The search is on for a mask-wearing man who was caught on video stealing packages from a front porch in Buda Sunday morning.
The Hays County Sheriff’s Office said a man driving an older green Ford Mustang stopped in front of a home in the Stonefield subdivision off of Interstate 35 near Buda, walked up to the front door and stole packages from a porch.
The sheriff’s office described the suspect as being Hispanic, standing about 5’10” and weighing about 180 pounds. This suspect has a tattoo on his left forearm.
If you know who this might be, call the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7814 or call Crime Stoppers at 800-324-8477.