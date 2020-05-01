      Weather Alert

Masked Kyle package thief caught after running out of gas

Dennis Foley
May 1, 2020 @ 2:37pm
Composite photo. Both photos from Hays County Sheriff's Office

BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — A mask-wearing man wanted for stealing packages outside a Kyle home earlier this week has been arrested.

Social media posts about the search for the suspect helped the Hays County Sheriff’s Office identify the man as 38-year-old John Rodriguez.

Someone who had seen the post and Rodriguez’s green Ford Mustang in the photos called the sheriff’s office Wednesday after seeing a car matching the one in the photos driving in their neighborhood.

Deputies found the car stopped after running out of gas.

Rodriguez was initially arrested on multiple drug charges.

He was later identified in several package thefts in Hays County and in Austin as well as a theft from an Austin CVS.

