Mass casualty training exercise underway in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Don’t worry if you see a lot of emergency vehicles around Freeman Coliseum on East Houston Street, Heroes Stadium and Blossom Athletic Center in the North East Independent School District.

They’re part of the San Antonio Mass Casualty Exercise and Evaluation. The annual exercise, which includes emergency responders, public safety officials and hospitals is designed to test the response to a mass casualty incident. One of the goals is to assess the surge capabilities of the hospitals in a 26,000 square-mile region.

Nearly 700 volunteers will act as victims, friends and family members during the SAMCEE 18 exercise organized by the Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council. STRAC has responsibility under state law for planning and coordinating emergency care in our trauma region, which includes 22 South Texas counties.

The results from this exercise should be used to improve plans, identify

equipment shortcomings, and point to training needs.

The exercise continues until 2 this afternoon.