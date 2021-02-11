Massive car pileup traps drivers, shuts down highway in Texas

Multiple people were trapped in their cars in a massive pileup on a Texas highway Thursday morning, the Fort Worth Fire Department said . The pileup shut down Interstate 34 in Fort Worth, CBS Dallas-Fort Worth reported .A storm chaser for the station on the scene estimated around 100 vehicles were involved in the pileup. Video footage Jason McLaughlin posted to Twitter shows wrecked cars and trucks strewn across the highway with some vehicles on top of others.

A picture McLaughlin posted showed dozens of vehicles backed up on the highway because of the pileup.

A multiple vehicle accident has North Fort Worth in a mess. Ignore that 12 minutes… Put that at infinite minutes delay for now. @CBSDFW @anneeliseparks pic.twitter.com/4jZAr6816T — Jason McLaughlin (@NorthTXWeather) February 11, 2021

According to CBS DFW, police said bad weather caused the pileup. Freezing rain and sleet that fell overnight left roadways slick.

This is a developing story and will be updated.