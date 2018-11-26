Matt Damon and Jason Momoa to host ‘SNL’ in December

L-R: Jason Momoa, Luciana Damon, Matt Damon and Lisa Bonet; Todd Williamson/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Jason Bourne and Aquaman are heading to NBC’s Studio 8H next month when Matt Damon and Jason Momoa host Saturday Night Live.

NBC revealed the news Monday in a tweet that shows Momoa will host December 8 and Damon on December 15. Musical guests will be Mumford & Sons and Miley Cyrus with Mark Ronson, respectively.

Damon brought down the house on the September 29 edition of SNL when he appeared unannounced in the cold open as then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Actress Claire Foy, currently starring in The Girls in the Spider’s Web, has already been announced as the host of December 1 episode, with musical guest Anderson.Paak.

Jason Momoa’s Aquaman opens nationally December 21.

