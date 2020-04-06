Matthew McConaughey calls the numbers during BINGO night at a Round Rock senior living center
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Actor Matthew McConaughey continues to prove he’s just about the coolest dude in Texas.
The Oscar winner and his family hosted a virtual game of BINGO for residents at The Enclave, a senior living center in Round Rock. The center actually reached out to McConaughey several months ago, asking him to stop by on one of their BINGO nights. But with the COVID-19 pandemic, McConaughey couldn’t go to the center so he and his family took them up on their offer… and called the numbers from their home.
Molly Davis Nedley, the sales director at The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living says:
“Our team members can’t interact with the residents the way we normally do, so we have been doing everything possible to uplift them virtually. This was a wish come true! The residents absolutely loved seeing Matthew and his family and enjoyed hearing him talk about what he’s doing to get through this crisis. It gave them hope and was the boost that they needed to get through this lonely, challenging time.”
The winning residents were able to have a quick chat with McConaughey for their prize.