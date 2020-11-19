Matthew McConaughey not ruling out a run for governor
Actor Matthew McConaughey/MGN Photo
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Actor Matthew McConaughey isn’t saying “All right, All right, All right” to a run for governor, but he’s not ruling it out. The Academy Award-winning actor was asked about it during an interview with Hugh Hewitt.
“I don’t know. I mean, that wouldn’t be up to me. It would be up to the people more than it would me,” McConaughey replied, sounding like a politician.
He indicated now’s not the time, but he didn’t completely shut the door on a future run for office.
“Look, politics seems to be a broken business to me right now. And when politics redefines its purpose, I could be a hell of a lot more interested,” said McConaughey.
The graduate from the University of Texas said coming out of this election, the country has to stabilize.
“I want to get behind personal values to rebind our social contracts with each other as Americans, as people again,” he said. “We don’t trust each other and that leaves us not trusting ourselves and if that becomes epidemic, then we’ve got anarchy,” McConaughey said on “The Hugh Hewitt Show.”
Republican Governor Greg Abbott is up for reelection in 2022.