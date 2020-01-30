Matthew Wilder embraces “Break My Stride” TikTok challenge
NEW YORK (AP) – Matthew Wilder had barely heard of TikTok until he found out he was a viral sensation on it.
TikTok users have been sharing the lines one by one of Wilder’s song “Break My Stride” to see if their friends either remember the next line or go on a wild tangent if they don’t.
Wilder says he’s “laughing out loud” and he’s grateful that the 37-year-old song has a whole new life.
He says in a TikTok video to users, “It’s the best gift you could have given me.”
Wilder is still in the music business.
He produced No Doubt’s “Tragic Kingdom” album and he wrote five songs for the “Mulan” soundtrack.
He’s producing new acts and will have music in an upcoming film called “True North.”