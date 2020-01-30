      Weather Alert

Matthew Wilder embraces “Break My Stride” TikTok challenge

Associated Press
Jan 30, 2020 @ 5:24am

NEW YORK (AP) – Matthew Wilder had barely heard of TikTok until he found out he was a viral sensation on it.

TikTok users have been sharing the lines one by one of Wilder’s song “Break My Stride” to see if their friends either remember the next line or go on a wild tangent if they don’t.

Wilder says he’s “laughing out loud” and he’s grateful that the 37-year-old song has a whole new life.

He says in a TikTok video to users, “It’s the best gift you could have given me.”

Wilder is still in the music business.

He produced No Doubt’s “Tragic Kingdom” album and he wrote five songs for the “Mulan” soundtrack.

He’s producing new acts and will have music in an upcoming film called “True North.”

TAGS
Break My Stride TIKTOK challenge Matthew Wilder
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Texas park employee fired for calling police, saying she’d been run over
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP