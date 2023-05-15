May 15th is the Deadline for Bexar County Residents to protest 2023 Property Values

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you have a beef with your 2023 Bexar County property tax appraisal, Monday is your last day to protest.

Bexar County Tax Assessor-Collector Albert Uresti says if you feel the proposed value isn’t a true reflection of your property’s current value, you can file a protest.

More than 670,000 property tax increase notices were mailed out to Bexar County property owners this year.

Protests have to be filed with the Bexar Appraisal District as property values are determined by the Bexar Appraisal District and not the Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office.

You can find more information or forms to protest you property value, head to the Bexar Appraisal District website at www.bcad.org. You can call them at 210-242-2432.