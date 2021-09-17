Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will host “Jeopardy!” through the rest of the year, the popular game show announced Thursday. The “Big Bang Theory” actress and the former champion were selected after Mike Richards stepped down when inappropriate comments he made resurfaced.

Bialik, 45, will host episodes from September 20 to November 5. After that, she’ll split hosting duties with Jennings, 47.

Bialik rose to fame during her time on the hit show “Big Bang Theory.” She was already tapped to be the next host for digital and special “Jeopardy!” episodes and tournaments but will now take a turn hosting primetime episodes before she shares the job with Jennings.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to join the Jeopardy! family,” Bialik said when she was first announced as a host in August. “What started out with my 15-year-old repeating a rumor from Instagram that I should guest host the show has turned into one of the most exciting and surreal opportunities of my life!”

Jennings, who first auditioned for the game show back in 2004, is best known for his 74-game winning streak on the show. During his winning streak, Jennings earned $2.52 million. He also appeared in the 2019 “Jeopardy! All-Star Games.”

Richards filmed several episodes before he stepped down, which are currently airing. In addition to leaving his role as host, Richards also stepped down from his job as executive producer after previous comments he made on his 2013 podcast “The Randumb Show” were revealed. The ex-host apologized to the “Jeopardy!” staff for the negative attention his comments brought to the show.

Sony executives have still not announced a permanent host to replace the beloved late “Jeopardy!” icon Alex Trebek, who passed away from cancer at 80-years-old.