Mayor accuses Brockhouse of failing to pay taxes on company assets

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Mayor Ron Nirenberg accuses his primary challenger, Councilman Greg Brockhouse, of owing more than $1,200 in unpaid taxes for company assets. Nirenberg was armed with a document printed from the Bexar County Tax ASsessor-Collector’s office which he whipped out during a debate on KSAT-TV Monday night.

“I printed out your delinquent tax report right here today, it has the date. You owe property taxes to the Bexar County Appraisal District, so if you’d like to take a look at it, I can give it to you now,” said Nirenberg.

“That is absolutely false,” replied Brockhouse.

“It is a fact. It has nothing to do with rental,” said Nirenberg. “Everyone is taking care of their fair share except for Councilman Brockhouse.”

The taxes in question are on equipment for Brockhouse’s marketing and janitorial businesses.

“Ron is attempting to do something, he wants to gimmick it up. I guess I could have brought the crime stats here and held them in front of him, but the bottom line is, I don’t own my home, I lease it,” said Brockhouse.

Nirenberg states again that it’s not about renting.

After the debate, Brockhouse told the Rivard Report that he’s challenging the appraised value of the assets.

“I’m going to fight it. I think it’s bulls—,” Brockhouse told the Rivard Report. The article states that Brockhouse sent in a form to dispute property taxes for his company assets, but he missed a deadline.

Brockhouse and Nirenberg also debated issues concerning transportation, crime and Chick-fil-A.

The city elections are May 4.