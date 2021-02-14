Mayor and Bexar County Judge issue Emergency Declaration
Snow in Blanco Jan.10,2021/Photo courtesy of Norma Cantu
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – In anticipation of severe weather, Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff have issued a joint emergency declaration.
Freezing drizzle and freezing rain are expected Saturday night. A major winter storm will move across the region Sunday afternoon through Monday morning with snow and ice. Blowing snow in some areas could reduce visibility, and snow may obscure ice underneath making driving hazardous. Travel is highly discouraged Sunday night through Monday morning.
“Play it safe and take the weather forecast seriously. Stay at home if you can and don’t make risky, unnecessary trips when ice is on the road,” said San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg.
The emergency declaration issued by Nirenberg and Wolff enables the City and County to seek State and Federal reimbursements for services rendered in response to the severe winter storm.
“Bexar County is being impacted by some record low temperatures and icy conditions. County Emergency Operations are in full effect to safeguard our residents as much as possible. However, this weather is shaping up to hang around longer than originally anticipated. We urge every resident to seek shelter from the cold, warm their homes safely, and to stay off the roads,” said Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff.
City Manager Erik Walsh says the San Antonio Police Department and Public Works are monitoring road conditions.
“ Please help keep emergency response crews safe by limiting your travel as this severe winter weather system travels through our region. Please call 311 to report service issues and 911 for all emergencies,” said City Manager Erik Walsh.
The San Antonio Fire Department also provides winter weather safety information at this link.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is expecting record energy use throughout the state this weekend and early into next week. CPS Energy is requesting that customers take steps now and through the weekend to reduce energy use for both electric and natural gas service. You can help conserve energy by setting your thermostat between 68-70 degrees, keeping doors and windows closed to prevent heat loss and wear warm, comfortable clothing.
Cold weather safety tips
- Check frequently on those without heat
- Keep heaters at least three feet from anything that can catch fire
- Never use your oven to heat your home
- Only use generators outside, at least 20 feet from windows and door.
- The Public Works Department is monitoring weather conditions, around the clock, and will dispatch crews as needed to spread a gravel, de-icing material on roadways and highway overpasses connected to city streets that are not maintained by TxDOT. Public Works will also have street sweeping crews on standby to remove accumulated de-icing material from roadways, once weather conditions have improved. Residents are urged to please contact 311 to report any concerns about fallen tree limbs or malfunctioning traffic
- Bring outdoor pets inside or provide a warm shelter
- Protect plants by covering them or bringing them inside
- Senior Centers:
- Curbside pickup and delivery of meals by the Department of Human Services is cancelled on Monday, February 15. Meal distribution will resume on Tuesday, February 16, at its regularly scheduled time.
Shelter for people experiencing homelessness:
- The Department of Human Services, in coordination with providers, has continued to conduct on the ground outreach to those experiencing homeless to encourage people experiencing unsheltered homelessness to access available shelter options.
- Haven for Hope is open to anyone seeking shelter from the cold.
All clients sleep indoors and are given blankets, food, snacks and cold weather clothing, including warm jackets. Haven for Hope has expanded cold weather sleeping capacity for individuals to stay inside and warm the entire weekend.
- DHS and SAMMinistries teams have visited known homeless encampments this week to update people on the weather forecast and offer transportation to shelters and cold weather gear. The City of San Antonio also has hotel rooms on standby in the event that additional shelter space is needed.
- Emergency shelters:
- These locations will be practicing social distancing, requiring masks and limiting numbers
- CUB (Church Under the Bridge) 724 Chestnut, 78202 (near Nolan and HWY 281) – 5:30 p.m. Saturday through Monday night to hand out about 40 bed tickets. It’s first come first serve. Once they have a ticket, intake process will begin at 7pm.
- Dinner, breakfast and a movie will be provided.
- People can start lining up at 5pm to request a ticket for a bed and those intakes will begin at 6pm. They will also provide dinner, breakfast and a movie.
- Haven for Hope is open to ANYONE seeking shelter from the cold that will be willing to shelter in place and follow CDC guidelines of social distancing and mask wearing.
- All clients sleep indoors and are given cold-weather clothing, including warm jackets.
- They will open for this emergency weather process at 3pm (Friday February 12, 2021).
- This is not an official campus enrollment, so no clean urine analysis or ID are required.
- Corazon Ministries at Travis Park Church: 230 E. Travis 10-12 people starting February 11th thru possibly Tuesday or Wednesday or when below freezing stops. Showers will be available. They will check people in at 4pm. taking the first 12. Light breakfast each morning guests will leave the building and the space will be cleaned for the next evening. Their medical center is open on Sundays at 8am and Thursdays at 4:00pm. They will operate as normal.
- Last Chance Ministries:
- 404 Brady Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78207. They can take approximately 75 men and women (no children). Doors will open at 8 p.m. Point of contact is Pastor Janie (210) 873-0660
- Warm supply resources and HUBs
They are closed on the weekends. But they will serve lunch bags Friday morning along with breakfast and hot lunch Monday morning.
- CAM: 110 McCullough – food distribution on Friday and Saturday morning beginning at 7:30am. During distribution they will be handing out hand warmers, jackets, and blankets, socks, hats, gloves. Showers will be closed Saturday and Monday. CAM will hang signs on property for folks to know where to go. CAM will resume morning meal service Tuesday morning. Contact (210) 223-4099 www.cam-sa.org.
- San Fernando HUB: 319 W. TravisSouth Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless (SARAH), in partnership with the City of San Antonio Department of Human Services, organized a collection drive for cold weather materials, including jackets, blankets, socks, and more. Items can be picked up at the San Fernando Homeless Resource Hub located at 319 W. Travis St. from Monday to Friday between 1 and 4 p.m. Meals are provided at this
- Outreach workers and nonprofits serving the homeless have been in the field and will be disseminating information and supplies. CAM will have signs on their fences laminated all weekend to guide people where they can go for help.
Metro Health
