Mayor calls for comprehensive change to city charter

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg wants to assemble a commission aimed at updating San Antonio’s 72-year-old charter.

The Mayor has hinted in the past about making changes, but he took the wraps off Tuesday to business leaders at the Grand Hyatt San Antonio Riverwalk.

Nirenberg told business leaders he’ll move to assemble a charter commission after the adoption of a city budget.

During his speech Nirenberg touched on taking a comprehensive approach to the charter. He noted minor changes to the charter being made over the years.

Nirenberg told those gathered he wants the charter review commission to consider longer terms for council members and adding council seats.

Other tasks for the charter commission to take up is the ability to increase the amount of pay for council members.

The Mayor also said he wants to move election days from May to November, and potentially moving elections from odd years to even ones to bring municipal elections in line with national ones in a bid to increase voter turnout.

Only the mayor has the power to call for a charter review commission.

Charter changes can only be made every two years and must be voted on by the public.