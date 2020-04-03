      Weather Alert

Mayor closes golf courses, threatens to shut down businesses that violate ‘Stay Home’ order

Elizabeth Ruiz
Apr 3, 2020 @ 6:44pm
Patrick Cantlay tees off on the 18th hole during the final round of the Memorial golf tournament Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff are  ordering golf courses to close and are threatening to revoke Certificates of Occupancy from businesses that violate the Stay Home, Work Safe order.

The mayor fired a warning shot to businesses that continue to violate the order.

“They will have their Certificates of Occupancy revoked.  We will close the business.  We will shut you down,” he said.

 

Developing story…

 

 

 

TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Golf Courses Nelson Wolff Ron Nirenberg Stay Home Work Safe
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Weekend Programming