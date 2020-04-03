Mayor closes golf courses, threatens to shut down businesses that violate ‘Stay Home’ order
Patrick Cantlay tees off on the 18th hole during the final round of the Memorial golf tournament Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff are ordering golf courses to close and are threatening to revoke Certificates of Occupancy from businesses that violate the Stay Home, Work Safe order.
The mayor fired a warning shot to businesses that continue to violate the order.
“They will have their Certificates of Occupancy revoked. We will close the business. We will shut you down,” he said.
Developing story…