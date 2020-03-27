Mayor, County Judge to hold daily briefings on coronavirus
San Antonio (KTSA News) – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff will hold daily briefings concerning COVID -19 in our community.
Starting today, the updates will be livestreamed at 6:30 pm on TVSA on AT&T channel 99, Grande channel 20, Spectrum channel 21, digital antenna 16. The briefings also will air live on several other local TV stations.
The mayor and county judge will provide the latest information on the number of COVID-19 cases in our community and other information related to the novel coronavirus.