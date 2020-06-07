Mayor lifts downtown business district curfew
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – As protesters took to the streets for the 8th day in row, Mayor Ron Nirenberg signed a declaration Saturday lifting the curfew for the downtown business district.
“The dialogue between the City, organizers, and demonstrators is a welcome development that is emblematic of the San Antonio way, and I am encouraged that we are able to end the curfew sooner than planned,” said Nirenberg.
San Antonio Police Chief William McManus has met with event organizers several times this past week. He hopes this will be a strong foundation for an ongoing conversation about the relationship between law enforcement agencies and the community.
“We agreed to work together to ensure the safety of demonstrators, police officers, civilians and their property,” said McManus. “The San Antonio Police Department remains committed to protecting the First Amendment rights of all who peacefully protest while also ensuring the safety of people and protection of property.”
Antonio Lee, founder of the Young Ambitious Activists, says it’s been their goal all along to have Peaceful events.
”I’m thankful that the San Antonio Police Department agreed to work with us to lift the curfew. We are looking forward to building a stronger and more transparent relationship with SAPD so that we can enact real change and make San Antonio a safer place,” said Lee.
SAPD asks that protesters keep events peaceful by identifying instigators. If someone is engaging in criminal activity, such as throwing something or breaking a window, they should be reported to officers on the scene. Participants also are asked to practice social distancing whenever possible, wear a face covering and stay hydrated.
The city is offering free parking in most City-owned lots, garages & meters on weeknights from 4 pm to 2 a.m., and all day on Saturdays and Sundays June through August.