Mayor Nirenberg heads to Pentagon to talk about Space Force and more
Mayor Ron Nirenberg/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Mayor Ron Nirenberg is heads to the Pentagon Wednesday to discuss several “high-level items,” including San Antonio’s COVID-19 response. Space Force also is on the agenda.
“We’ll be discussing our pursuit and short-listing of the headquarters for U.S. Space Command potentially being located here in San Antonio,” said Nirenberg.
He also plans to discuss cyber missions.
“I’ll also be talking about military medicine and our pursuit of establishing a heightened presence in the defense communities,” Nirenberg said. “San Antonio, in addition to having the largest military assets outside of D.C., also has the largest number in density of cyber assets outside of D.C.,” Nirenberg said.