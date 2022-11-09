Mayor Nirenberg says San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry should resign if allegations of hit and run crash are true

Photo-Clayton Perry Facebook Page

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Mayor Ron Nirenberg is weighing in on an alleged incident involving a San Antonio City Councilman.

Acording to KSAT-12, Clayton Perry is reportedly being investigated for his role in a hot and run crash on the North side Sunday night. A witness saw a black Jeep crash into another vehicle on Redland Road then followed the vehicle.

The witness told police they saw an “older white man” get out of the Jeep. He also described the driver’s clothing. Police arrived a short time later to find Perry in his backyard. He was injured and smelled of alcohol. His clothing also matched the description given by the witness.

The officer couldn’t prove Perry was drunk while behind the wheel and didn’t perform a sobriety test but Perry was cited for failure to stop and give information in a crash with damages of more than $200.

The offense is a Class B Misdemeanor.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg released a statement to KSAT-12 saying the Councilman should step down, if the allegations are true.

It was sent out via Twitter by Reporter Garrett Brnger:

“If the details in the police report regarding Sunday night are accurate, Councilman Perry should resign.”

Perry has not released a statement in response to the alleged incident.