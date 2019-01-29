Mayor Nirenberg wants tighter safety regulations for scooters

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – You see them zipping through city streets. You may have had a close call with one. That’s why Mayor Ron Nirenberg is pushing for tighter regulations for e-scooters.

The electric scooters have become a serious safety issue in the city. Dozens of people have been hurt while riding them. Motorists have complained of several close calls with scooter riders.

Mayor Nirenberg says he’s committed to innovative transportation solutions but there needs to be better safety practices.

“The program has exploded to a level that potentially compromises pedestrian safety, creates congestion on sidewalks and even impedes the City’s ability to effectively clean the sidewalks,”

City Council is going to take up the scooter safety issue during it’s February 14th meeting. The Mayor says he’s confident they can develop regulations to protect scooter riders, pedestrians and motorists.